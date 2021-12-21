Air Quality Monitoring System Market: In-depth Analysis, Demand Statistics & Competitive Outlook 2021-2026

The study on the Air Quality Monitoring System Market published by Stratview Research is an all-inclusive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The study dives deep to analyse detailed parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Air Quality Monitoring System Market during the forecast period of (2021-2026).

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on the market insights of ‘Air Quality Monitoring System Market’ key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the market.

Air Quality Monitoring System Market Segmentation

The report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The market experts have segmented the Air Quality Monitoring System Market by certain ways –

Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share: By Sampling Method Type

Based on the sampling method type, the market is segmented as active/continuous monitoring, manual monitoring, passive monitoring, intermittent monitoring, and stack monitoring. The active/continuous monitoring segment currently holds the largest share of the market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Supportive stringent government regulations regarding effective air pollution monitoring across significant markets and development in the ongoing advanced continuous monitoring systems are giving a boost to the growth of the segment.

Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share: By Product Type

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as indoor monitors, outdoor monitors, and wearable monitors. The indoor monitors’ segment is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of green-building technologies and smart home and growing consumer preference for pollution-free indoor environments.

Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share: By End-User Type

Based on the end-user type, the air quality monitoring system market is segmented as government agencies and academic institutes; commercial and residential users; petrochemical industry; power generation plants; pharmaceutical industry; smart city authorities; and other end users. The government agencies and academic institutes segment leads the market owing to stringent environmental regulations, increased installation of air quality monitoring stations worldwide and rising government investments for effective air quality monitoring.

Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share: By Region

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest, whereas Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing air quality monitoring system market during the forecast period. Stringent regulations in the US regarding air quality monitoring and control is contributing to the North American market. China and India are the major countries of the Asia-Pacific region offering high growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Essential Takeaways from the Air Quality Monitoring System Market Report

Stratview Research records all major product launches, emerging trends, and mergers& acquisitions over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Below given pointers are some of the takeaways from the Air Quality Monitoring System Market Report-

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Air Quality Monitoring System Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

