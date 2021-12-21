Composite Preforms Market is Likely to Experience a Strong Growth During 2018-2023

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Composite Preforms Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Composite Preforms Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Infrastructure, Medical, Marine, and Others)

(Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Infrastructure, Medical, Marine, and Others) By Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, and Others)

(Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, and Others) By Product Type (Braiding, Weaving, Stitching, and Knitting)

(Braiding, Weaving, Stitching, and Knitting) By Structure Type (One-D, Two-D, and Three-D)

(One-D, Two-D, and Three-D) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Composite Preforms Market offers a healthy growth opportunity over the next five years and will reach an estimated value of US$ 350.1 million in 2023. Increasing usage of composite materials in the aerospace and automotive industries, advancements in the preform technology, its ability to develop complex parts, excellent product strength, and shortened cycle time are some of the major factors that are proliferating the growth of the composite preforms in various end-use industries.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Composite Preforms Market report are as follows-

The key aerospace OEMs are-

Boeing

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

Embraer

Bombardier

whereas the key aero-engine manufacturers are-

CFM

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney

and the key automotive OEMs are-

BMW

GM

Toyota

Ford Motors.

The key composite preform manufactures are-

A&P Technology

SGL Kumpers GmbH

Sigmatex (UK) Ltd.

Bally Ribbon Mills

Saertex GmbH & Co. KG

Highland Composites

Fabric Development Inc.

Compsys Inc.

Report Customization Options

With this detailed report, Stratview Research also offers one of the following (complementary) customization options to our respectable clients:

Company Profiling – Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players)

Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players) Competitive Benchmarking – Benchmarking of key players on the following parameters: Product portfolio, geographical reach, regional presence, and strategic alliances.

