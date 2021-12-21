Composite Frac Plugs and Balls Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2025

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Composite Frac Plugs and Balls Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Composite Frac Plugs and Balls Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Product Type (Frac Plugs and Frac Balls)

(Frac Plugs and Frac Balls) By Resin Type (Epoxy Composites, Phenolic Composites, and Other Composites)

(Epoxy Composites, Phenolic Composites, and Other Composites) By Manufacturing Process Type (Injection Molding, Filament Winding, and Compression Molding)

(Injection Molding, Filament Winding, and Compression Molding) By Sales Channel Type (Direct Sales and Distributor Sales)

(Direct Sales and Distributor Sales) By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Composite Frac Plugs and Balls Market is likely to reach an estimated value US$ 957.9 million during the forecast period. Plug-n-perf is the most common technique and accounts for 85%+ of the global hydraulic fracturing market. Composites hold more than 70% share of the overall frac plugs and balls market in the industry. The composite frac plugs and balls market is highly dependent on hydraulic fracturing, the latter is highly subjected to the volatility of crude oil prices. The cash cost of producing a barrel of oil from the hydraulic fracking from shale is about US$ 30 to US$ 50, whereas the cost of producing a barrel of oil from the conventional method in Saudi Arabia is about US$ 5 to US$ 10. Hydraulic fracturing becomes unviable for operators if the oil price is below US$ 40 per barrel.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Composite Frac Plugs and Balls Market report are as follows-

Haliburton Company

Baker Hughes

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford International

Downhole Technology LLC

Repeat precision LLC

NOV

Nine Energy Services (Magnum Oil Tools International, LTD)

Forum Energy Technologies

General Plastics & Composites LP

Torquato Drilling Accessories

The Gund Co.

Team Oil Tools.

