Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration is Anticipated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR During 2020-2025

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Filler Particle Type (Nanohybrid, Microhybrid, Micro-filled Composites, Nano-filled Composites, and Other Composites)

(Nanohybrid, Microhybrid, Micro-filled Composites, Nano-filled Composites, and Other Composites) By Defect-Class Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V, and Class VI)

(Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V, and Class VI) By End-User Type (Hospital, Dental Clinic, and Laboratory)

(Hospital, Dental Clinic, and Laboratory) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration is projected to grow at a healthy pace to reach US$ 813.3 million in 2025. The growing geriatric population coupled with increasing awareness towards oral hygiene is causing a worldwide rise in dental check-ups. Composite filling materials offer various color shades to match the natural color of the tooth; thus, fulfilling the increasing demand for dental esthetics.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration report are as follows-

3M

Coltene Holdings AG

Dentsply Sirona

Envista

Mitsui Chemicals

Tokoyama Dental Corp.

Bisco, Inc.

Parkell Inc.

Ultradent Products, Inc.

