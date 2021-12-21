Carbon Fiber Textiles Market Expected to Experience Attractive Growth through 2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Carbon Fiber Textiles Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Carbon Fiber Textiles Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Product Type (Woven Textiles and Multi-Axials)

(Woven Textiles and Multi-Axials) By Process Type (Resin Infusion, Prepreg Layup, and Others)

(Resin Infusion, Prepreg Layup, and Others) By End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Construction, Consumer Goods, Wind Energy, and Others)

(Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Construction, Consumer Goods, Wind Energy, and Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Carbon Fiber Textiles Market is expected to recoup in the next five years with a healthy CAGR to reach a value of US$ 0.9 billion in 2026. Carbon fiber is an extremely lightweight fiber derived from the element carbon. In the composites industry, there are several types of textiles used with glass fiber textiles and carbon fiber textiles being the major ones. On one side, glass fiber textiles have been efficacious in marking a greater presence in the cost-sensitive applications, on the other side, there has been an incessant increase in the penetration of carbon fiber textiles in high-performance applications, especially in the aerospace & defense and automotive industries. The key whys and wherefores for using carbon fiber textiles are their excellent strength-to-weight ratio, low coefficient of thermal expansion, lower density than metals, high tensile strength, and high fatigue resistance.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Carbon Fiber Textiles Market report are as follows-

Sigmatex

Saertex

Chomarat Textiles Industries

SGL Carbon SE

Vectorply Corporation

Toray Industries

Seldom

BGF Industries Inc.

