Digital Gift Cards Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2026

Digital Gift Cards Market Segmentation

The market experts have segmented the Digital Gift Cards Market by certain ways –

End-User Trends

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into retail and corporate.

Increasing adoption of digital gifting trends by retailers is driving the growth of the retail segment.

The importance of digital gift cards over plastic cards has increased significantly with increasing digitalization and internet access.

Growing use of digital gift cards as a promotional tool by the corporate players is anticipated to drive the market growth substantially.

Regional Trends

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020 owing to high product usage and rising demand for technologically advanced products. This market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digital gift cards in countries such as India and China coupled with the growing popularity of smartphones.

