Battery Material Recycling Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2021-2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Battery Material Recycling Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Battery Material Recycling Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Material Type (Iron, Manganese, Nickel, Lithium, Cobalt, Lead, Electrolytes, Plastics, and Others)

(Iron, Manganese, Nickel, Lithium, Cobalt, Lead, Electrolytes, Plastics, and Others) By End-User Type (Automotive, Consumer Goods and Electronics, Building & Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Packaging, Textile Industry, and Others)

(Automotive, Consumer Goods and Electronics, Building & Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Packaging, Textile Industry, and Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Battery Material Recycling Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Major factors such as growing automobile sector, escalating demand for smart devices and electronic gadgets and motor vehicle production, and high demand for Li-ion technology in electric vehicles are expected to fuel the growth of the battery material recycling market during the forecast period.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Battery Material Recycling Market report are as follows-

Battery Solutions LLC

Call2Recycle, Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc.

ECOBAT Battery Technologies

EnerSys

Exide Industries Limited

G&P Batteries

Johnson controls international plc

Retriev Technologies Inc.

Umicore N.V.

