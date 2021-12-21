Automotive Airbag Yarn Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2024

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Automotive Airbag Yarn Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Automotive Airbag Yarn Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Vehicle Type (Compact Car, Midsize Car, Large Car, MPV and LCV, SUV, and Others)

(Compact Car, Midsize Car, Large Car, MPV and LCV, SUV, and Others) By Airbag Type (Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbag, Knee Airbag, and Curtain Airbag)

(Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbag, Knee Airbag, and Curtain Airbag) By Yarn Type (Polyamide and Polyester)

(Polyamide and Polyester) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Automotive Airbag Yarn Market is projected to reach an estimated value of US$ 1,361.1 million in 2024. Organic growth of automobile production, especially in Asia and Rest of the World; the introduction of more bags per vehicle; high focus on passenger safety; and the introduction of more stringent safety standards across the globe are the major drivers of the airbag yarns market in the automotive industry.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Automotive Airbag Yarn Market report are as follows-

Some of the airbag manufacturers are-

Autoliv Inc.

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd

Nihon Plast Co.

whereas some of the major auto OEMs are-

General Motors Company

BMW

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ford Motor Company.

The key airbag yarn suppliers for the automotive industry are-

Invista S.a.r.l.

Toyobo Co., Ltd. (PHP Fibers)

Toray Industries

Hyosung Corporation

Asahi Kasei Fibers.

Report Customization Options

With this detailed report, Stratview Research also offers one of the following (complementary) customization options to our respectable clients:

Company Profiling – Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players)

Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players) Competitive Benchmarking – Benchmarking of key players on the following parameters: Product portfolio, geographical reach, regional presence, and strategic alliances.

