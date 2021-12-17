Rare Earth Metals Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2025

The study on the Rare Earth Metals Market published by Stratview Research is an all-inclusive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The study dives deep to analyse detailed parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Rare Earth Metals Market during the forecast period of (2020-2025).

Rare Earth Metals Market Segmentation

The report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The market experts have segmented the Rare Earth Metals Market by certain ways –

Rare Earth Metals Market Size, Share & Forecast by Material Type:

Lanthanum Oxide

Cerium

Praseodymium

Neodymium

Samarium

Europium

Gadolinium

Terbium

Dysprosium

Yttrium

Other

Rare Earth Metals Market Size, Share & Forecast by Application Type:

Permanent Magnets

Catalysts

Glass Polishing

Phosphors

Ceramics

Metal Alloy

Glass Additives

Others

Rare Earth Metals Market Size, Share & Forecast by Sales Channel Type:

Direct Sales

Distributors

Rare Earth Metals Market Size, Share & Forecast by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia – Pacific

Rest of the World

