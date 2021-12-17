Aircraft Turned Parts Market: Competitive Analysis and Global Outlook 2020-2025

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Aircraft Turned Parts Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Aircraft Turned Parts Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation),

(Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation), By Application Type (Flight Control Surfaces, Engine, Landing Gear, and Others),

(Flight Control Surfaces, Engine, Landing Gear, and Others), By Material Type (Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Titanium, and Other Metals & Alloys),

(Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Titanium, and Other Metals & Alloys), By End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket),

(OE and Aftermarket), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Insights

According to the report, the Aircraft Turned Parts Market will reach US$ 1.9 billion in 2025. Turning is the machining process used to obtain highly finished cylindrical parts with the help of single-point cutting tools. Through turning, both solid as well as thin-walled cylindrical parts can be formed. Some of the specific turning operations are hard turning, spherical generation, tapered turning, facing, grooving, and parting. Critical landing gear and aero-engine components, such as lock actuators, piston & cylinder actuators, and axles, shock absorbers, engine shafts, thrust links, rotor masts, pressure vessel components, bearing carriers, and small forgings; are the some of the key aircraft parts made via the turning process.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Aircraft Turned Parts Market report are as follows-

Precision Castparts Corp.

GKN plc

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

Magellan Aerospace Corp.

Triumph Group Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Senior plc

MinebeaMitsumi, Inc.

Air Industries Group, Inc.

Gardner Aerospace.

