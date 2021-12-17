Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Regional Aircraft),

(Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Regional Aircraft), By Product Type (Relays and Contactors),

(Relays and Contactors), By Distribution Type (Primary Distribution System and Secondary Distribution System),

(Primary Distribution System and Secondary Distribution System), By Ampere Type (0-5 Amp, 5-25 Amp, and more than 25 Amp),

(0-5 Amp, 5-25 Amp, and more than 25 Amp), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market will reach US$ 481.3 million in 2026. In the aircraft industry, electrical systems play the most critical role as these systems ensure the smooth supply of power to the necessary aircraft systems. Electrical systems are broadly classified into power generation, power distribution, power conversion, and energy storage. Power generation and power distribution are the pith elements in aircraft electrical systems in which power generation system comprises main generators, auxiliary power unit generators, and emergency power unit generators, whereas power distribution system mainly comprises relays, contactors, circuit breakers, fuses, and solid-state power controllers (SSPCs). The power distribution system is further classified as primary and secondary power distribution. Relays are generally a part of secondary power distribution, whereas contactors are generally a part of primary power distribution.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market report are as follows-

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Safran S.A.

Collins Aerospace

Amtek Inc.

FIRST SwitchTech

Teledyne Technologies

TE Connectivity.

Report Customization Options

With this detailed report, Stratview Research also offers one of the following (complementary) customization options to our respectable clients:

Company Profiling – Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players)

Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players) Competitive Benchmarking – Benchmarking of key players on the following parameters: Product portfolio, geographical reach, regional presence, and strategic alliances.

Custom Research: Stratview Research offers custom research services across the sectors.

