Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market to Grow at a Robust Pace During 2019-2024

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, and Military Aircraft),

(Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, and Military Aircraft), By Application Type (Seats, Galley, Lavatory, Ducts, Stowage Bins, Floor Panels, Sidewall Panels, Door & Windows, and Others),

(Seats, Galley, Lavatory, Ducts, Stowage Bins, Floor Panels, Sidewall Panels, Door & Windows, and Others), By Fastener Type (Screws, Bolts, Nuts, Potted-in Inserts, Panel Fasteners, and Others),

(Screws, Bolts, Nuts, Potted-in Inserts, Panel Fasteners, and Others), By Material Type (Aluminum, Steel and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket),

(Aluminum, Steel and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market is likely to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 644.4 million in 2024. The major driving factor for the aircraft interior fasteners market is an incessant increase in air passenger traffic all around the world, which is triggering an increasing production rates of key programs, such as B737, A320 family, B787, and A350XWB; market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut; an introduction of variants of existing best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 max, A320neo, and B777x; and increasing aircraft fleet size. All these factors will contribute to offering a sustainable growth to aircraft interior fasteners market.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market report are as follows-

The key raw material suppliers for aircraft interior fasteners are-

Alcoa

Cytec Engineered Materials

Nucor Corporation

whereas some of the major tier players are-

Zodiac Aerospace (now part of Safran

B/E Aerospace (now part of Collins Aerospace)

Triumph Group

Gill Corporation.

The key aircraft interior fastener manufacturers are-

Precision Castparts Corp.

Arconic Fastening Systems

Lisi Aerospace

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Penn Engineering.

Report Customization Options

With this detailed report, Stratview Research also offers one of the following (complementary) customization options to our respectable clients:

Company Profiling – Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players)

Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players) Competitive Benchmarking – Benchmarking of key players on the following parameters: Product portfolio, geographical reach, regional presence, and strategic alliances.

