Aircraft Fuel Tank Inerting System Market Size, Share, Leading Players and Analysis up to 2024

By Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft),

(Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft), By Stage Type (Aircraft-based System and Ground-based System),

(Aircraft-based System and Ground-based System), By Method Type (Inert Gas Supply, Ullage Washing, and Fuel Scrubbing),

(Inert Gas Supply, Ullage Washing, and Fuel Scrubbing), By Technology Type (ASM-based System, Pressure Swing Adsorption, and Others),

(ASM-based System, Pressure Swing Adsorption, and Others), By End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket),

(OE and Aftermarket), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Aircraft Fuel Tank Inerting System Market is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 493.6 million in 2024. Increasing aircraft deliveries fuelled by rising passenger traffic, the introduction of variants of existing programs, increasing the production rate of key aircraft programs, and expanding fleet size are the major factors driving the growth of fuel tank inerting systems in the aerospace industry. The fuel tank inerting system is an essential part of the airframe fuel system. The aviation industry is increasingly incorporating advanced lightweight materials in both structural and semi-structural components to reduce the weight of an aircraft. Reduction in the weight of an aircraft considerably improves fuel efficiency. Fuel tank inerting systems are also not untouched with such dynamics and experiencing a greater usage of lightweight materials, such as aluminum and advanced high-strength steel (AHSS), in order to align with the airlines’ requirements.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Air Liquide S.A.

Cobham plc

Collins Aerospace (UTC)

Eaton Corporation Inc.

ESCO Technologies Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Porvair plc

Valcor Engineering Corporation

Zodiac Aerospace (Safran S.A.).

