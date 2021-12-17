Aircraft Fastener Coatings Market set to recoup post COVID-19

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Aircraft Fastener Coatings Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Aircraft Fastener Coatings Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft),

(Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft), By Application Type (Engine, Aerostructures, Interiors, and Others),

(Engine, Aerostructures, Interiors, and Others), By Coating Type (Cadmium Coating, Dry Lubricant, Silver Coating, Aluminium Coating, and Others),

(Cadmium Coating, Dry Lubricant, Silver Coating, Aluminium Coating, and Others), By Process Type (Spray Coating, Dip Coating, Electroplating, and Others),

(Spray Coating, Dip Coating, Electroplating, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Aircraft Fastener Coatings Market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 1,182.0 million in 2023. An organic growth of the aircraft industry is the primary driver of the sustainable demand for fastener coatings. Boeing anticipated that there would be total deliveries of 40,410 commercial aircraft worth US$ 6.24 trillion in the global marketplace during 2018-2037. Asia-Pacific and Europe would be the biggest demand generators with a combined share of 64.7% of the total commercial aircraft deliveries during 2018-2037. An expected healthy CAGR of 4.7% in air passenger traffic during 2018-2037 will chiefly drive the demand for commercial aircraft. Growing aircraft fleet size is another factor elevating the demand for fastener and coating materials for them.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Aircraft Fastener Coatings Market report are as follows-

Arconic Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (E/M Coating Services)

Endura Coatings LLC

Innovative Coatings Technology Corp. (INCOTEC)

Lisi Aerospace

PPG Aerospace

Precision Castparts Corporation

TIODIZE Co., Inc.

