Aerospace Structural Adhesives Market offers good growth opportunities post COVID-19

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Aerospace Structural Adhesives Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Aerospace Structural Adhesives Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and UAV),

(Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and UAV), By Adhesive Type (Film Adhesives, Paste Adhesives, Primers, Mold Release, and Syntactic, Core Fill, and Abradable),

(Film Adhesives, Paste Adhesives, Primers, Mold Release, and Syntactic, Core Fill, and Abradable), By Resin Type (Epoxy, BMI, and Others),

(Epoxy, BMI, and Others), By Application Type (Composite & Metal Bonding and Repair, Surface Preparation, Protection, and LSP, Potting and Edge Fill, and Others),

(Composite & Metal Bonding and Repair, Surface Preparation, Protection, and LSP, Potting and Edge Fill, and Others), By Structure Type (Interiors, Airframe, Engine, and Others)

(Interiors, Airframe, Engine, and Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Aerospace Structural Adhesives Market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 1.07 billion in 2024. Adhesives are gradually becoming the choice of materials in the aerospace industry, propelled by several factors including rising commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, increasing next-generation aircraft programs (B787 and A350XWB), increasing composites content, and a gradual shift from the mechanical fasteners to structural adhesives.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Aerospace Structural Adhesives Market report are as follows-

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Solvay S.A.

The 3M Company

Hexcel Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Toray Advanced Composites

Magnolia Advanced Materials Inc.

Lord Corporation

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Sika Advanced Resins

Scott Bader Inc.

