Aerospace Metal Matrix Composites Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2024

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Aerospace Metal Matrix Composites Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Aerospace Metal Matrix Composites Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Application Type (Airframe, Engine Components, Landing Gears, Avionics, and Others),

(Airframe, Engine Components, Landing Gears, Avionics, and Others), By Platform Type (Civil Aviation, Military Aviation, and Space),

(Civil Aviation, Military Aviation, and Space), By Matrix Type (Aluminum, Titanium, and Others),

(Aluminum, Titanium, and Others), By Reinforcement Type (Silicon Carbide, Aluminum Oxide, and Others),

(Silicon Carbide, Aluminum Oxide, and Others), By Reinforcement Form Type (Continuous, Discontinuous, and Others),

(Continuous, Discontinuous, and Others), By Process Type (Solid State Processing, Liquid State Processing, and Others),

(Solid State Processing, Liquid State Processing, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Aerospace Metal Matrix Composites Market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 176.1 million in 2024. Increasing production of composites-rich aircraft coupled with a rising demand for lightweight yet durable parts and increasing space exploration activities are the prime drivers for the sustainable demand for MMCs in the aerospace industry. MMCs have an excellent track record in the automotive industry as the material offers numerous advantages, such as high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent corrosion resistance, excellent fatigue strength, lightweight, and excellent durability, over its rivals including cast iron. The material is a suitable claimant addressing many challenges of the industry including lightweight products, thus, attracting the stakeholders of the aerospace industry to invest in this unique material. MMCs are increasingly witnessing a greater penetration in not only airframe parts of the next-generation aircraft, but also in other critical applications, such as landing gears and fan exit guide vanes.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Aerospace Metal Matrix Composites Market report are as follows-

Materion Corporation

AMETEK Inc.

Powdermet Inc.

Alvant Ltd.

Triton Systems Inc.

DWA Aluminium Composites USA, Inc.

Gamma Alloys

The 3M Company

CPS Technologies Corp.

