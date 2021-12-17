Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market Intelligence Report Offers Insights on Growth Prospects 2020-2024

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft),

(Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft), By Part Type (Hardware Parts, Bearings, Electronic Components, and Machined Parts),

(Hardware Parts, Bearings, Electronic Components, and Machined Parts), By Sales Channel Type (Direct Sales, Distributors, and Part Brokers),

(Direct Sales, Distributors, and Part Brokers), By End-User Type (OE Sales and Aftermarket Sales)

(OE Sales and Aftermarket Sales) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market offers a healthy growth opportunity over the next five years and will reach an estimated value of US$ 13.6 billion in 2024. Increasing commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, increasing the share of wide-body aircraft in commercial aircraft deliveries, increasing aircraft fleet size, an advancement in technology, and rising demand for lightweight and high corrosion-resistant fasteners are the key factors that are proliferating the demand for c-class parts in the aerospace & defense industry.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market report are as follows-

The key distributors are-

Wesco Aircraft

Kellstrom industries

Aviall Services.

The key aerospace OEMs are-

Boeing

Airbus

COMAC

Bombardier

Embraer

ATR

Lockheed Martin

Cessna

Gulfstream.

