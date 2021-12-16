Talc Market to Grow at a Robust Pace During 2018-2023

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Talc Market by Deposit Type (Talc Chlorite, Talc Carbonate, and Others), by Application Type (Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics, Plastics, Ceramics, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Food, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

This report provides critical insights on the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Key success factors

This report studies the Talc Market and has segmented the market in few ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the ways in which the market is segmented.

Talc Market Size, Share & Forecast by Deposit Type:

Talc Chlorite (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Talc Carbonate (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Talc Market Size, Share & Forecast by Application Type:

Pulp & Paper (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Cosmetics (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Plastics (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Ceramics (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Paints & Coatings (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Pharmaceuticals (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Food (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Talc Market Size, Share & Forecast by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America, the Middle East, and Others)

Following are the key players in the Talc Market:

Imerys SA,

Mondo Minerals BV,

Minerals Technologies Inc.,

IMI FABI,

American Talc Company,

Golcha Minerals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Highlights from the Report

The global Talc Market offers a healthy growth opportunity in the entire ecosystem over the next five years and will reach an estimated value of US$ 3.1 billion in 2023. Talc serves a wide array of applications owing to its excellent properties, such as resistance to heat, electricity, acids, oil, and grease adsorption. The material is widely used to enhances the properties, such as stiffness, thermal conductivity, impact resistance, creep resistance, and chemical resistance, of materials or parts used in various end-use industries. Excellent properties, increasing plastics content in the automotive industry, and growing demand for paint & coatings are the major factors that are driving the global talc market.

Reasons to invest in this report –

The report comprises analytical representation of the Talc Market size along with current trends, challenges, and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets. To understand the profitable trends and gain a stronger foothold, the report also helps the users with key information related to growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market. The current Talc Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from a particular time period of 5 years to benchmark the financial competency. The user will also get a detailed info about the market trends and share of key vendors.

