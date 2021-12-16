Wound Care Products Market Is Likely to Experience a Strong Growth During 2021-2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Wound Care Products Market By Type (Collagen Products, Antimicrobial Dressings, Foam Dressings, Gauze, Hydrocolloids, Film Dressings, Other), By Application (Acute Wounds, Chronic Wounds, Surgical Wounds), By End User (Hospitals and Specialty Wound Care Clinics, Long Term Care Facilities, Home Healthcare), and Region.

This report provides critical insights on the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Key success factors

This report studies the Wound Care Products Market and has segmented the market in few ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the ways in which the market is segmented.

End User Trends

Based on end user, the market has been divided into hospitals and specialty wound care clinics, long term care facilities, and home healthcare.

Hospitals and specialty wound care clinics accounted for the largest share in 2020 on account of widespread product usage and rising number of hospitals and clinics.

The long term care facilities segment is likely to register healthy growth during the review period.

Regional Trends

The market in Europe accounted for the largest share in 2020 due to the presence of an established healthcare industry and key market players such as Smith and Nephew Plc. (U.K).

Additionally, the high demand for advanced wound care products coupled with the rising geriatric population in the developed markets is another factor fuelling the product demand.

The market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a healthy growth rate on account of high product in developing countries including India and China with increased spending on healthcare infrastructure development.

Following are the key players in the Wound Care Products Market:

3M Health Care (The U.S),

Smith and Nephew Plc. (UK),

Integra Lifesciences Corporation (The U.S),

Acelity L.P., Inc. (The U.S),

Molnlycke Health Care (Sweden),

ConvaTec, Inc. (The U.S),

Organogenesis Inc. (The U.S),

Coloplast Corp. (Denmark),

Medline Industries, Inc. (The U.S),

MPM Medical, Inc. (The U.S),

Derma Sciences (The U.S), and

Medtronic plc (Ireland).

Highlights from the Report

Wound care products are defined as products that help to heal wounds and control infection effectively. Some of the commonly used types of wound care products include collagen products, hydrocolloids, foam dressings, antimicrobial dressings, gauze, and film dressings among others. Wound care products are used to treat various types of wounds such as acute wounds, chronic wounds, and surgical wounds.

The Global Wound Care Products Market is estimated to grow from USD 20.2 billion in 2020 to USD 27.0 billion by 2026 at a healthy CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

