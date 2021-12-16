Stem Cell Banking Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Stem Cell Banking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global stem cell banking market reached a value of US$ 10.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 21.5 Billion by 2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Stem cell banking refers to the process of collecting, storing and freezing stem cells for potential future use. Embryo, placenta, umbilical cord, bone marrow and cord blood are some of the common sources for obtaining stem cells. These cells are cryopreserved and are used to replace damaged organs, tissues and treat various diseases, such as leukemia, diabetes, thalassemia and cardiac disorders. Moreover, stem cells can regenerate and produce red blood cells (RBCs), platelets and white blood cells to protect the body in case of an infection. As a result, they are widely used for clinical, personalized and research applications.

The global stem cell banking market is primarily being driven by the rising geriatric population. Due to the increasing prevalence of fatal chronic diseases, preserved stem cells are used in various medical therapies for the treatment of immune, blood, degenerative and metabolic disorders. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to identify productive and healthy stem cells, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives promoting public health, along with significant improvements in the medical infrastructure, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the stem cell banking market on the basis of product type, service type, bank type, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Adult Stem Cells

Human Embryonic Cells

IPS Cells

Breakup by Service Type:

Sample Preservation and Storage

Sample Analysis

Sample Processing

Sample Collection and Transportation

Breakup by Bank Type:

Private

Public

Breakup by Utilization:

Used

Unused

Breakup by Application:

Personalized Banking Applications

Research Applications

Clinical Applications

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

