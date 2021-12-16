Thin-Film Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Thin-Film Battery Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global thin-film battery market reached a value of US$ 415.5 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thin-film-battery-market/requestsample

Thin-film batteries refer to solid-state batteries that use both solid electrodes and electrolytes. Their internal structure is similar to that of other rechargeable batteries; however, they are thinner than conventional batteries. Thin-film batteries also leave smaller footprints and are more compatible with emerging technologies due to their flat shape. In recent years, thin-film batteries have gained traction as they offer several advantages, such as lightweight, high-energy density, lower cost, excellent battery backup, durability and efficiency.

The global thin-film battery market is primarily driven by the growing usage of smartphones, tablets and other consumer electronics. Additionally, the rapid miniaturization of electronic devices has augmented the product demand as thin-film batteries are more suitable for compact devices. Furthermore, the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and widespread product adoption in low-power electronics, such as smartwatches and fitness bands have bolstered the market growth. Other factors, including the ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, and their increasing application in portable medical devices, are also anticipated to catalyze the market growth.

Thin-Film Battery Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the thin-film battery market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the thin-film battery market on the basis of technology, battery type, voltage type, application and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Thin-Film Lithium

Thin-Film Lithium Polymer

Zinc-Based Thin-Film

Others

Breakup by Battery Type:

Rechargeable

Disposable

Breakup by Voltage Type:

Below 1.5V

5V to 3V

Above 3V

Breakup by Application:

Smart Cards and RFID

Medical Applications

Smart Wearables

Wireless Sensor Network Systems

Portable Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3vLvLAr

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800