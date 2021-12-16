Underground Mining Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Underground Mining Equipment Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global underground mining equipment market reached a value of US$ 24.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.2 Billion by 2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Underground mining equipment refers to various machinery and tools employed to extract minerals and ores buried deep inside the crust of the earth. Some commonly used underground mining equipment includes shovels, excavators, drills, wheel dozers, haul trucks, conveyors, draglines, and overhead and front-end loaders. They are widely utilized to explore and develop underground mining sites and are available in various types depending on the mineral that needs to be extracted.

The global underground mining equipment market is primarily driven by increasing mining-related activities and growing energy consumption. Additionally, miners are rapidly replacing traditional mining equipment to boost the overall yield and productivity while adhering to stringent government regulations, thereby contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, several technological advancements in mining equipment and the escalating demand for high-quality, low-cost and energy-efficient machinery have catalyzed the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and urbanization, limited availability of fossil fuels, and the rising cost and lack of skilled labor, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Underground Mining Equipment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the underground mining equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Caterpillar Inc.

Epiroc AB

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr

Sandvik AB

Sany Group Co., Ltd.

Volvo

BELAZ

XCMG Group

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the underground mining equipment market on the basis of type of mining, application and region.

Breakup by Type of Mining:

Longwalls

Room and Pillars

Based on the type of mining extraction, the market has been bifurcated into longwalls, and room and pillars. Currently, the longwalls segment dominates the market, holding the largest share.

Breakup by Type of Application:

Coal Mining

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

On the basis of the application, the market has been divided into coal, metal and mineral mining. At present, coal mining accounts for the majority of the market share.

Breakup by Type of Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific accounts for the majority of the market share on account of the rising demand for metals and minerals and increasing mining activities in countries such as India, China and Australia.

