Particle Board Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Price Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Particle Board Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global particle board market reached a value of US$ 21 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Particle board, or low-density fiberboard (LDF), is made from wood chips, sawdust, sawmill shavings, synthetic resin, or other suitable binders, which are extruded and pressed. Numerous product variants are available based on size, the geometry of particles, density, and amount of adhesive used. Particle boards are affordable, easy to install, lightweight, have a uniform surface, provide aesthetic value, etc. They are extensively used as building materials for infrastructure, furniture, and concert venues and recording studios.

The expanding construction industry represents one of the primary factors driving the market for particle boards. This material is environmentally friendly and requires minimal maintenance. Furthermore, particle boards have thermo-acoustic insulation properties and can be used in speakers and false ceilings of theaters, auditoriums, etc. Besides this, particle boards find wide applications in windows, kitchen cabinets, modular partition systems, doors, window/ floor coverings, etc., which is catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, improving living standards and shifting consumer preferences are encouraging consumers to opt for furniture made with particle boards, which will continue to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Particle Board Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global particle board market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global particle board market on the basis of sector, application and region.

Breakup by Sector:

New Construction

Replacement

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

