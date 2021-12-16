Automotive Surround View Systems Market 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Surround View Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automotive surround view systems market reached a value of US$ 1.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Automotive surround view systems are advanced vehicle camera systems that provide a 360-degree view of the area around the vehicle through an LCD screen. They offer better visibility and several views, such as rear, top and panorama views to the driver. They also assist in mitigating vehicle collisions and damages while maneuvering, parking, or changing lanes and improving safety and driving experience. As a result, automotive surround view systems are extensively used in modern automobiles.

The global automotive surround view systems market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of fatal road accidents and traffic injuries. Additionally, several favorable government initiatives and the implementation of stringent regulations to enhance road safety have augmented the product demand. Furthermore, numerous manufacturers are heavily investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch automotive surround view systems with improved features and precision, thereby catalyzing the market growth. Other factors, including the emerging advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology and rising sales of high-end vehicles, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Automotive Surround View Systems Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Automotive Surround View Systems Market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Automotive Surround View Systems Market on the basis of type, functioning, vehicle type, end-User and region.

Breakup by Type:

Touch Screen Control

Infrared Remote Control

Others

Breakup by Functioning:

Automatic

Manual

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Breakup by End-User:

Aftermarket

OEMs

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

