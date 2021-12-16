Mammography Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2026: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” Mammography Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global mammography market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mammography-market/requestsample

Mammography refers to a non-invasive screening technique and standardized diagnostic procedure that uses low-energy X-rays to screen breast tissues. It utilizes digital, analog, film screen, computer-aided and biopsy systems to detect and diagnose irregularities and tumors in the breasts. Mammography exams are safe, non-invasive and cause minimum discomfort to the patients. They produce digital images that indicate the presence of small tumors and also aid in detecting the disease or abnormality at its treatable and earliest stages. As a result, mammography finds extensive applications across hospitals, specialty clinics and diagnostic and ambulatory surgical centers.

The global mammography market is primarily being driven by the rising prevalence of breast cancer, along with the increasing awareness regarding the early detection of tumors, breast cancer and cysts among the patients. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of novel three-dimensional (3D) digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) technology to detect abnormalities and obtain results with enhanced precision, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of digital mammography solutions, along with the implementation of various government initiatives to promote public health, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Mammography Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global mammography market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Analogic Corporation

Carestream Health (Onex Corporation)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Hologic Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Metaltronica S.p.A.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Planmed Oy (Planmeca Oy)

Siemens AG

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global mammography market on the basis of technology, product and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Breast Tomosynthesis

CAD

Digital

Breakup by Product:

Film Screen Systems

Digital Systems

Analog Systems

Biopsy Systems

3D Systems

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3iegZNT

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800