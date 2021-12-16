Gardening Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gardening Equipment Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global gardening equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Gardening equipment refers to a set of tools designed for executing gardening and horticulture practices. These tools help to promote the overall growth of plants by maintaining favorable conditions. Some of the common gardening equipment include a spade, rake, cultivator, tractor, garden fork, spray, garden shear, budding cum grafting knife, secateurs, and trowel. The gardening equipment is also manufactured as robotic apparatus for removing crop residues, exterminating weeds, promoting aeration, and making labor-intensive responsibilities effortless.
The growth of the global gardening equipment market can be mainly attributed to the rising environmental consciousness and increasing landscaping endeavors, such as vertical gardening. The market is also driven by the emerging trend of home gardening in urban areas, along with the rising demand for automated equipment. Governments of various nations are undertaking initiatives to promote the establishment of gardens in schools and public spaces, which is further influencing the market positively.
Gardening Equipment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global gardening equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Ariens Company
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation
- Deere & Company
- Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd.
- Fiskars Group
- Husqvarna AB
- KUBOTA Corporation
- MTD Products Inc
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- The Honda Motor Company Ltd.
- The Toro Company
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global gardening equipment market on the basis of product, end use and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Hand Tools
- Lawnmowers
- Trimmers and Edgers
- Water Management Equipment
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Residential
- Commercial/Government
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
