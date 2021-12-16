Flat Steel Market Price Trends, Share, Size and Business Opportunities 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Flat Steel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global flat steel market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Flat steel is a thin steel sheet, or plate, which is rolled from semi-finished rectangular billets, ingots, and slabs. It is widely utilized for manufacturing trailers, trucks, strips, cable trays and consumer durables. It is further used for improving design flexibility, durability, ductility, anti-corrosion properties, strength, quality, and overall shelf life of various products. Consequently, flat steel finds extensive applications in different industrial verticals, such as automotive, manufacturing, construction, and packaging.

The widespread adoption of flat steel in various commercial sectors due to its several advantageous properties, such as durability, strength, quality, flexibility and corrosion and the rising inclination of manufacturers toward energy-efficient, cost-effective, and eco-friendly commodities are primarily driving the flat steel market growth. In addition to this, the growing utilization of flat steel for producing panels, doors, engines, blocks, wheels, fuel tanks, and automobile structures is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as the rising demand for advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) for improving fuel efficiency and the increasing infrastructural developments in various countries, are contributing to the market growth.

Flat Steel Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Arcelormittal

China Steel Corporation

Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd

JFE Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation

POSCO

SSAB AB

Tata Steel Limited

thyssenkrupp AG

United States Steel Corporation

voestalpine Stahl GmbH

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global flat steel market on the basis of product, material, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

Sheet and Strips

Plates

Breakup by Material:

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Tool Steel

Breakup by Application:

Building and Infrastructure

Automotive and Other Transport

Mechanical Equipment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

