Flat Steel Market Price Trends, Share, Size and Business Opportunities 2021-2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Flat Steel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global flat steel market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Flat steel is a thin steel sheet, or plate, which is rolled from semi-finished rectangular billets, ingots, and slabs. It is widely utilized for manufacturing trailers, trucks, strips, cable trays and consumer durables. It is further used for improving design flexibility, durability, ductility, anti-corrosion properties, strength, quality, and overall shelf life of various products. Consequently, flat steel finds extensive applications in different industrial verticals, such as automotive, manufacturing, construction, and packaging.
The widespread adoption of flat steel in various commercial sectors due to its several advantageous properties, such as durability, strength, quality, flexibility and corrosion and the rising inclination of manufacturers toward energy-efficient, cost-effective, and eco-friendly commodities are primarily driving the flat steel market growth. In addition to this, the growing utilization of flat steel for producing panels, doors, engines, blocks, wheels, fuel tanks, and automobile structures is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as the rising demand for advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) for improving fuel efficiency and the increasing infrastructural developments in various countries, are contributing to the market growth.
Flat Steel Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global flat steel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
- Arcelormittal
- China Steel Corporation
- Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- POSCO
- SSAB AB
- Tata Steel Limited
- thyssenkrupp AG
- United States Steel Corporation
- voestalpine Stahl GmbH
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global flat steel market on the basis of product, material, application and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Sheet and Strips
- Plates
Breakup by Material:
- Carbon Steel
- Alloy Steel
- Stainless Steel
- Tool Steel
Breakup by Application:
- Building and Infrastructure
- Automotive and Other Transport
- Mechanical Equipment
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
