Reservoir Analysis Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Reservoir Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global reservoir analysis market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/reservoir-analysis-market/requestsample

Reservoir analysis assists in collecting critical data from downhole temperature for subsea safety systems and evaluating the performance of an oil reservoir in real-time. It aids in determining water encroachment rates and flow-related properties of the fluids. Reservoir analysis also helps explorers understand reservoir behavior for appropriate production procedures and optimizing the recovery techniques. Presently, it is widely employed in the oil and gas industry to enable better decision-making and get a full view of permeability, skin, and initial pressure of the reservoir.

The low discovery rate of new oil reserves is leading to the shifting focus towards the efficient development and evaluation of existing reserves. This is among the key factors driving the reservoir analysis market. Moreover, the government bodies of several countries are implementing stringent laws for resource conservation and recovery, which is further catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, the escalating consumption of energy on account of the elevating urbanization levels and the rising utilization of electrical equipment is propelling the usage of reservoir analysis to enhance the productivity and accuracy of oil and gas exploration projects. Furthermore, reservoir analysis aids in getting actionable data, automated measurements, real-time monitoring statistics, etc., which is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the growing integration of advanced technologies, including sensors, data acquisition, amplitude preserving, etc., is anticipated to propel the reservoir analysis market in the coming years.

Reservoir Analysis Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global reservoir analysis market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Baker Hughes Company (General Electric Company)

CGG

Core Laboratories N.V.

Emerson Electric Co.

Expro Group

Halliburton Company

Paradigm Group B.V.

Probe Holdings Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

SGS SA

Tracerco (Johnson Matthey Plc)

Trican Well Service Ltd.

Weatherford International Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global reservoir analysis market on the basis of service, reservoir type, end user and region.

Breakup by Service:

Reservoir Simulation and Geo Modeling

Reservoir Sampling Service

Data Acquisition and Monitoring

Breakup by Reservoir Type:

Conventional

Unconventional

Breakup by End User:

Onshore

Offshore

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3kM032W

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800