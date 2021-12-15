Coconut Water Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Coconut Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global coconut water market reached a value of US$ 4.57 Billion in 2020. Coconut water is the naturally occurring clear liquid found inside green and unripe coconuts. It has a nutty and sweet flavor that serves as a refreshing and low-calorie beverage. Coconut water acts as a rich source of various natural electrolytes, such as potassium, sodium, calcium, magnesium, etc., that aid in improving heart health, reducing high blood pressure levels, lowering blood sugar, enhancing metabolism, etc. It also acts as a good source of cytokines and phytohormones, which exhibit several properties, including anti-carcinogenic, antiaging, antithrombotic, etc.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/coconut-water-market/requestsample

The high prevalence of numerous lifestyle disorders, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, etc., and shifting consumer preferences from carbonated beverages to healthier drinks are driving the coconut water market. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness towards the various health benefits associated with coconut water is also bolstering the product demand. Additionally, the wide availability of coconut water in portable packaging solutions, such as bottles and tetra packs for on-the-go consumption, is catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating demand for organic and clean-label coconut water with GMO-free, allergen-free, and zero preservative content is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global coconut water market to reach a value of US$ 12.13 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.12% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

All Market Inc.

Amy & Brian Naturals

C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC

Celebes Coconut Corporation

Edward & Sons Trading Co Inc,

Harmless Harvest Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Pulse Beverage Corp

The Coca-Cola Company

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Sweetened

Unsweetened

Breakup by Flavour:

Plain

Flavoured

Breakup by Form:

Coconut Water

Coconut Water Powder

Breakup by Packaging:

Carton

Bottles

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3GxePDR

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800