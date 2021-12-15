Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Market Forecasts, Analysis 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe Wi-Fi chipset market is currently witnessing steady growth in 2020. A Wi-Fi chipset refers to a hardware component designed for communicating with another device through wireless signals. It is used in wireless local area network (WLAN) cards, external WLAN adapters, routers and other devices that transmit and receive wireless signals. It provides enhanced mobility, connectivity, security, cost-effectiveness and data transfer speeds. Wi-Fi chipsets also find extensive applications in smartphones, smart speakers, gaming devices, robotics, drones, in-vehicle infotainment systems, laptops and tablets.

The Europe Wi-Fi chipset market is primarily being driven by the widespread adoption of Wi-Fi technology for data transfer and wireless communications. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the launch of 5G-enabled Wi-Fi chipsets, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies assist in expanding the capacity of transmission between devices and reduce the interference. Other factors, including the increasing demand for virtual reality (VR) and the widespread adoption of wireless connectivity for enterprises and businesses operations, are anticipated to positively impact the market growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Smartphones

Tablets

PCs

Access Point Equipment

Connected Home Devices

Others

Breakup by Band:

Single Band

Dual Band

Tri Band

Breakup by MIMO Configuration:

SU-MIMO

MU-MIMO

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

