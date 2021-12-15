Global CubeSat Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” CubeSat Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global CubeSat market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
CubeSats are miniaturized satellites utilized for space research. These satellites are widely used in low earth orbits for interplanetary missions. They include propulsion, payloads, command and data handling, altitude determination and control systems. CubeSats are widely used for space observation, communication, earth observation and traffic monitoring and research applications. They are also utilized for collecting space information, technology demonstration and collecting samples. In comparison to the traditionally used satellites, they require a shorter development time and are highly fuel-efficient and cost-effective. They are widely used for government, military and commercial applications.
The global CubeSat market is primarily being driven by the increasing space exploration activities. CubeSats are widely used for capturing images of the Earth and operating telecommunication systems. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies provide automated insights and require minimal human intervention. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies, along with the increasing demand for real-time monitoring of ships, aircraft and automobiles, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
CubeSat Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global cubesat market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
- AAC Clyde Space
- CU Aerospace
- EnduroSat
- GomSpace
- Innovative Solutions In Space B.V.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc
- Planet Labs Inc.
- Pumpkin Space Systems
- Space Inventor
- Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (Airbus Group)
- Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems Inc. (Terran Orbital Corporation)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global cubesat market on the basis of size, application, end user, subsystem and region.
Breakup by Size:
- 25U to 1U
- 1 to 3U
- 3U to 6U
- 6U to 12U
- 12U and Above
Breakup by Application:
- Earth Observation and Traffic Monitoring
- Science Technology and Education
- Space Observation
- Communication
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Government and Military
- Commercial
- Others
Breakup by Subsystem:
- Payloads
- Structures
- Electrical Power Systems
- Command and Data Handling
- Propulsion Systems
- Attitude Determination and Control Systems
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
