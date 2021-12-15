Barrier Systems Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Barrier Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global barrier systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Barrier systems refer to road safety solutions that are utilized to prevent crashes and vehicle collisions. They ensure the security of highway workers, pedestrians and drivers while optimizing and streamlining the traffic flow. Some of the commonly preferred barrier systems include crash cushions, temporary barriers, gate systems, end treatments, and truck- and trailer-mounted attenuators (TMAs).
The global market is majorly driven by the rising requirement for proper safety solutions to avoid road accidents. Barrier systems are widely deployed across roadways and residential lanes to effectively manage the flow of vehicles by avoiding the chances of collisions. The market is further driven by the advent of curb barriers that assist in providing ground-level protection to walls, buildings, and equipment across the commercial segment. Moreover, the widespread integration of automated control panels with these systems is expected to offer real-time roadway configuration to the end users while enhancing road safety and minimizing traffic congestion, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include significant growth in the construction sector and the growing public and private investments in the industry.
Barrier Systems Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global barrier systems market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- A-SAFE
- Automatic systems
- Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd
- Barrier1 Systems LLC
- Delta Scientific Corporation
- Global Grab Technologies Inc.
- Hill & Smith Holdings PLC
- Lindsay Corporation
- Tata Steel Limited
- Trinity Industries Inc.
- Valmont Industries Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global barrier systems market on the basis of type, function, access control device, end use and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Bollards
- Crash Barrier Systems
- Drop Arms
- Fences
- Others
Breakup by Function:
- Active
- Passive
Breakup by Access Control Device:
- Biometric Systems
- Perimeter Security Systems and Alarms
- Token and Reader Technology
- Turnstile
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Commercial
- Data Centers
- Financial Institutions
- Government
- Petrochemical
- Military and Defense
- Transportation
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
