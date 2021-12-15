Global Smart Pole Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Pole Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart pole market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-pole-market/requestsample
Smart pole refers to a lighting system that is integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) sensors, wireless connectivity, intelligent light emitting diode (LED) lighting, and 5G technology to create a smart city. It utilizes cell-based stations present within the pole that communicate information between multiple parties through real-time data. Smart poles are commonly used as charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) and are built with surveillance systems to monitor air quality, traffic, gatherings, crimes, accidents, and unauthorized parking.
Rapid urbanization and the rising need to efficiently manage assets and infrastructure are primarily driving the global smart pole market. Besides this, governments of several nations have been focusing on developing smart city projects and applying the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve air quality, traffic flow, and establish advertising systems, which is further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing usage of 5G wireless connectivity in smart poles has led to a significant improvement in mobile networks across the globe, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Smart Pole Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the smart pole market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Acuity Brands Lighting Inc
- Cree Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Lumca Inc.
- Mobile Pro Systems
- Neptun Light Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Signify Holding
- Sunna Design
- Telensa Limited
- Wipro Limited
- Zumtobel Group
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the smart pole market on the basis of component, hardware, installation type, application and region.
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Hardware:
- Lighting Lamp
- Pole Bracket & Pole Body
- Communication Device
- Controller
- Others
Breakup by Installation Type:
- New Installation
- Retrofit
Breakup by Application:
- Highways and Roadways
- Public Places
- Railways and Harbors
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3fD2ToB
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
- http://marketresearchreports.bravesites.com/entries/general/india-paper-bags-market-report-2021-industry-overview–size–share–trends–growth-and-forecast-till-2026
- https://industryresearchreports.bcz.com/2021/12/13/india-plastic-caps-and-closure-market-2021-26-size-growth-trends-share-and-forecast-imarc-group/
- https://www.snipesocial.co.uk/blogs/43352/Indian-Smart-Lighting-Market-Size-2021-2026-Industry-Trends-Share
- https://www.vingle.net/posts/4161715
- https://community.wongcw.com/blogs/51996/Indian-Access-Control-Market-Share-Size-Growth-Demand-and-Forecast
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: [email protected]
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800