Petroleum Resins Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Petroleum Resins Market Price Trends: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global petroleum resins market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Petroleum resins are synthetic hydrocarbons made by the polymerization of unsaturated monomers, such as olefins, diolefins, and aromatic vinyl compounds. They have low molecular weight and can range from liquids to brittle solids. They are widely used in coatings, printing and lithographic inks, paper, paints and varnishes, adhesives, rubber, and concrete-curing compounds.

The escalating demand for green, sustainable, and low volatile organic compound (VOC) resins that are not harmful to humans or the environment represents one of the primary factors positively influencing the need for petroleum resins across the globe. In addition, as petroleum resins have excellent adhesion and chemical resistance properties, they are finding extensive applications in adhesives and sealants, rubber compounding, and printing inks worldwide. In line with this, the increasing number of construction activities on account of rapid urbanization and inflating income levels is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Petroleum Resins Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global petroleum resins market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Henan Anglxxon Chemical Co. Ltd

Idemitsu Kosan

KOLON Industries Inc.

Lesco Chemical Limited

Neville Chemical Company

Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins Co. Ltd.

Seacon Corporation

Total SE

Zeon Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global petroleum resins market on the basis of product, application, end use and region.

Breakup by Product:

C5 resins

C9 resins

C5/C9 resins

Hydrogenated resins

Breakup by Application:

Paints

Adhesives

Printing inks

Rubber and tires

Tapes and labels

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Consumer goods

Personal hygiene

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

