Latin America Laboratory Automation Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Latin America Laboratory Automation Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Latin America laboratory automation market is currently witnessing moderate growth in 2020. Laboratory automation stands for the utilization of a wide range of software, devices, and processes to minimize human intervention in lab procedures. It is mainly used for improving the efficiency of laboratory operations by automating various steps, including sorting, storing, decapping, retrieval, centrifugation, etc., with the help of robots, conveyors, machine vision technologies, etc. This assists in decreasing turnaround time, eliminating human errors, reducing costs, etc. As a result, laboratory automation finds extensive applications in diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, etc.

The escalating adoption of international medical standards for disease diagnosis is one of the primary factors driving the Latin America laboratory automation market. Moreover, these solutions are also used to maintain database management tools, patient test records, integrated workflow management systems, etc. Continuous improvements in laboratory informatics and automated data management solutions are further providing a thrust to the market growth. Additionally, laboratory automation systems are also gaining popularity for enhancing the productivity of the drug discovery process as they can operate for long durations with minimal monitoring and instruction. Apart from this, the ability of laboratory automation to minimize labor costs and chances of errors by reducing manual work is further expected to catalyze the market growth in Latin America over the forecasted period. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Modular Automation

Whole Lab Automation

Breakup by Equipment and Software Type:

Automated Clinical Laboratory Systems Workstations LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems) Sample Transport Systems Specimen Handling Systems Storage Retrieval Systems

Automated Drug Discovery Laboratory Systems Plate Readers Automated Liquid Handling Systems LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems) Robotic Systems Storage Retrieval Systems Dissolution Testing Systems



Breakup by End User:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

