India Retort Pouches Market Share, Industry Growth, Size, Forecast Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Retort Pouches Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India retort pouches market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Retort pouches are heat-resistant bags laminated with plastic and metal foil layers to withstand intense pressure. These pouches are sterilized at high temperatures to prevent the contents from spoilage. As a result, retort pouches enhance shelf life and retain flavors for a prolonged time.

In recent years, the Government of India has undertaken initiatives, such as the 2016 agreement between the Defense Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), to provide hygienic ready-to-eat (RTE) food to passengers. This represents the primary factor providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Moreover, rapid urbanization and changing dietary preferences due to the hectic schedules of individuals have led to an increase in packaged and single-serving food items such as milk, juice, and yogurt, which is another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, there have been increasing research and development (R&D) activities to improve the existing and incorporate new production methods as retort pouches help create brand awareness among consumers. These factors are expected to create a favorable market outlook across the country.

India Retort Pouches Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the india retort pouches market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the india retort pouches market on the basis of product type, capacity, closure type, material type and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Stand-Up Pouches

Spouted Pouches

Zipper Pouches

Pillow Pack

3-Side Sealed

Breakup by Product Capacity:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Closure Type:

With Cap

Without Cap

Breakup by Material Type:

Polypropylene

Aluminum Foil

Polyester

Nylon

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

