India Biodiesel Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Biodiesel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the india biodiesel market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Biodiesel is a renewable, clean-burning fuel produced by transesterification of vegetable oils, animal fat, used cooking oil, etc. It is non-toxic, cost-effective, carbon-neutral, and biodegradable, as compared to conventional sources of fuels. As a result, biodiesel finds widespread applications across several sectors, such as automotive, aviation, marine, mining, power generation, etc. Moreover, biodiesel exhibits lubricating properties that help in the lubrication of engines and adds to engine life. Hence, it is also combined with petroleum diesel to be used in compression ignition engines.

Inflating prices of petroleum products, along with the rising environmental concerns, are primarily driving the demand for biodiesel in the automobile sector of India. Moreover, the growing focus on sustainable development practices is also augmenting the growth of the market. Furthermore, as biodiesel does not degrade air quality, enhances energy security and provides various safety benefits, it is widely utilized to power underground mining equipment and machinery. Besides this, the rising energy demand, along with the increasing utilization of biodiesel as a heating fuel in both commercial and domestic boilers, is anticipated to further propel the India biodiesel market in the coming years.

India Biodiesel Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the india biodiesel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the india biodiesel market on the basis of feedstock, application, type, production technology and region.

Breakup by Feedstock:

Vegetable Oils

Animal Fats

Others

Breakup by Application:

Fuel

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Type:

B100

B20

B10

B5

Breakup by Production Technology:

Conventional Alcohol Trans-esterification

Pyrolysis

Hydro Heating

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

