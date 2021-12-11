Electric Massagers Market 2021| Comprehensive Plans, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Electrical massager produces solid vibrations on the outside of the skin and assists with limiting hurts and agony in the shoulder, neck, back, joints, and different pieces of the body. Back rub is a reviving strategy done by squeezing the focuses on the body that can loosen up the tissues and muscles, invigorate blood dissemination all through, decline pressure, ease nervousness, and delivery positive energy inside. Wired or remote electrical massagers are more well known among individuals and are promptly accessible on the lookout.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Electric massager ends up being an astounding treatment for joint and muscle torment as it helps in calming and forestalling genuine back agony, brush off, joint pain, and spondylitis issues later on. It assists with treating headache and extreme cerebral pains. While a head rub loosens up the mind straightforwardly, a face and neck rub squeezes specks on your nerves and jaws to ease you from torment. It helps in mending the wounds and swellings. A foot massager or a back rub of profound tissue is an advantageous and helpful treatment to fix any wounds brought about by sports or actual action. Massagers help loosen up the muscles and nerves, boosting a great deal of positive energy in the body which soothes the psyche from stress and causes the individual to rest better. Expansion in different pressure related issues, for example, migraines, sleep deprivation, and others among people because of a frenzied way of life prompts expanded interest for electrical back rub all through the world. The ascent in discretionary cashflow, increment in number of spas, and flood in fame of relaxation is additionally driving the development of the electric massagers market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Electric Massagers Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the electric massagers market with detailed market segmentation by product type, user, and geography. The global electric massagers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric massagers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global electric massagers market is segmented into product type and user. By product type, the market is segmented into back & body massagers, leg & foot massagers, neck & shoulder massagers, head massagers, and others. Based on user, it is divided into residential and commercial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global electric massagers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The electric massagers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the electric massagers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the electric massagers market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘electric massagers market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the electric massagers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from electric massagers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for electric massagers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the electric massagers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the electric massagers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Panasonic Corporation

MedMassager

Joicom Corporation

Shenzhen Relcare Electronics

Dr. Physio

LURACO Technologies Corporation

Omron Corporation

Medisana GmbH

Prince Overseas

Vision Sky Shop

