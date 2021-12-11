Trail Running Shoes Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2025

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Trail Running Shoes Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Trail Running Shoes Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Type (Light, Rugged, and Off Trail),

(Light, Rugged, and Off Trail), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

(Online, Offline), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Trail Running Shoes market is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The prime factors that are driving the trail running shoes market are growing popularity of outdoor sports and recreational activities and rising safety concerns during off-road running.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Trail Running Shoes Market report are as follows-

VF Corporation

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Brooks Sports, Inc.

Adidas AG

Nike Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc.

Asics Group

Deckers Outdoor Corporation

Amer Sports Oyj.

