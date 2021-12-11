Time-of-Flight Sensor Market to Witness Mounting Growth in Approaching Time

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Time-of-Flight Sensor Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Time-of-Flight Sensor Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Device Type (RF-Modulated Light Sources With Phase Detectors, Range-Gated Imagers, and Direct Time-of-Flight Imagers),

(RF-Modulated Light Sources With Phase Detectors, Range-Gated Imagers, and Direct Time-of-Flight Imagers), By Resolution Type (QQVGA, HQVGA, QVGA, and VGA),

(QQVGA, HQVGA, QVGA, and VGA), By Application Type (Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, LiDAR, Machine Vision, 3D Imaging & Scanning, and Robotics & Drone),

(Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, LiDAR, Machine Vision, 3D Imaging & Scanning, and Robotics & Drone), By End-Use Industry Type (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Gaming & Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense),

(Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Gaming & Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor market is likely to witness a healthy CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of ToF sensors in the automotive industry as they offer gesture control systems over a variety of functions to drivers and growing adoption of the ToF sensor technology in smartphones for features such as front-facial recognition and rear-facing applications, are the key growth drivers of the market during the forecast period.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Time-of-Flight Sensor Market report are as follows-

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Panasonic Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Keyence Corporation

PMD Technologies AG

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Melexis N.V.

