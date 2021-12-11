Digital Remittance Market 2021-2026: Key Players, Share, Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Remittance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global digital remittance market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global digital remittance market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the 2021-2026. Digital remittance is the cross-border transfer of money or payments of a bill or invoice between two or more parties through the internet. It includes fund transfers between residents, non-residents and earnings transfer from short-time workers from other countries to their native country. Digital remittance involves inward and outward remittance, which is commonly conducted through digital transfer networks, such as e-wallets and smartphones. The transactions are controlled through banks, money transfer operators and other financial entities for personal consumption, savings, and investments of individuals. They are highly cost-effective, transparent, secured, and convenient to use.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

A significant growth in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector across the globe is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of digital and automated payment solutions, along with the introduction of real-time banking technology to leverage Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Besides this, due to the continuous spread of coronavirus disease, there has been a rise in the demand for digital remittance solutions to move funds across different regions without involving any human interaction. Various other factors, including increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers coupled with rapid urbanization and industrialization, are projected to further catalyze the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Inward Digital Remittance

Outward Digital Remittance

Breakup by Channel:

Bank Transfer

Money Transfer Operators

Online Platforms

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Migrant Labor Workforce

Individual

Small Businesses

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

