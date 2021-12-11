Research Antibodies Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Industry Trends, Key Drivers, and Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Research Antibodies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global research antibodies market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global research antibodies market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Antibodies refer to glycoproteins that act as crucial components of the immune system found in body fluids. They circulate in the blood and provide protection against antigens or foreign substances like viruses and bacteria. Research antibodies are used as fundamental detection tools for biological research due to their specific recognition and affinity for antigens. Owing to these factors, these antibodies play an essential role in recognizing specific cellular components and the development of routine diagnostic medical tests in the research field.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

A significant rise in the prevalence of cancer is primarily influencing the demand for research antibodies to detect key cancer targets and use them in several applications. Besides this, as stem cells help in maintaining and repairing the tissues, they are extensively utilized in developmental biology, disease modeling research, cell therapy studies, and drug development screening. This is further catalyzing the demand for high-quality antibodies for the characterization of different stem cells. Moreover, the widespread of the coronavirus disease has augmented the need for quick, potential treatments to halt viral transmission. This is encouraging the adoption of research antibodies to gain insight into the immune system response for viral infection and prepare an effective vaccine. Moreover, the increasing investments in the R&D activities to formulate innovative research antibodies are anticipated to further propel the global market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abcam Plc

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cell Signalling Technology Inc.

Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, technology, source, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Breakup by Technology:

Immunochemistry

Immunofluorescence

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Immunoprecipitation

ELISA

Others

Breakup by Source:

Mouse Antibodies

Rabbit Antibodies

Goat Antibodies

Others

Breakup by Application:

Infectious Diseases

Immunology

Oncology

Stem Cells

Neurobiology

Others

Breakup by End User:

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

