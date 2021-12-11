Nephrology and Urology Devices Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Key Players and Growth Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nephrology and Urology Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global nephrology and urology devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global nephrology and urology devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Nephrology and urology devices refer to the medical equipment designed to treat kidney and urinary system-related diseases. Some of the commonly used devices include instruments and consumables, such as ureteral and percutaneous nephrostomy (PCN) catheters, urinary stents, vaginal meshes and slings, stone baskets, urology guidewires and renal dilators. These devices are widely used for hemo- and peritoneal dialysis, urinary stone removal, catheter ablation and sacral neuromodulation. They are used for treating any swellings or blockages in the urinary tract and find extensive applications across hospitals, dialysis centers and research laboratories.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nephrology-urology-devices-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of serious medical ailments, including chronic kidney diseases, urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia and end-stage renal disease, across the globe is primarily driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for minimally invasive (MI) devices manufactured using advanced biocompatible materials, such as nitinol, polycarbonates and silicone, is providing a thrust to the global market. These materials offer smooth insertion capabilities and facilitate high flow rates with low vein and arterial pressure. Additionally, the widespread utilization of percutaneous methods for stone disintegration and extraction, prosthetics in urology and extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy for early diagnosis and shorter treatment duration are also catalyzing the market growth. Various other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures and extensive R&D activities, are anticipated to further propel the market in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3ncnlP8

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape with key players:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corp.

Coloplast A/S

Cook Group Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Medtronic plc

Nipro Corporation

Nxstage Medical Inc. (Fresenius Medical Care)

Breakup by Product:

Ureteral Catheters

PCN Catheters

Urinary Stents

Stone Basket

Urology Guidewires

Renal Dilators

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.einnews.com/amp/pr_news/556885232/insulin-pump-market-report-2021-size-share-by-company-growth-top-leaders-revenue-and-industry-analysis-by-2026

https://www.einnews.com/amp/pr_news/556956971/algorithmic-trading-market-size-share-growth-trends-top-companies-and-research-report-2021-2026

https://www.einnews.com/amp/pr_news/556958663/confectionery-market-report-2021-size-share-growth-trends-demand-and-industry-analysis-by-2026

https://www.einnews.com/amp/pr_news/556960903/cheese-market-report-2021-prices-size-share-growth-news-top-companies-and-global-forecast-2026