Medical Injection Molding Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Impact Analysis and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Medical Injection Molding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global medical injection molding market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global medical injection molding market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Medical injection molding is a cost-efficient method of manufacturing different components and devices using durable and reliable materials. It is commonly utilized for manufacturing emergency room instruments, wearable medical devices, surgical implants and drug delivery systems. As medical injection molding offers high tensile strength, metal tolerance, and temperature resistance, it is also used in medical device prototype development, as well as laboratory testing procedures.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for medical-grade plastics in electronic devices is primarily influencing the need for the medical injection molding process to enhance versatility, reduce weight, increase functionality, lower cost and eliminate the requirement for product sterilization. This process also helps in the production of delivery devices for stents, implants, and sutures. Additionally, several key market players are offering assembly services of different subcomponents in large, complicated medical devices. Moreover, the introduction of state-of-the-art vertical medical molding facilities is further contributing to the market growth as they are resistant to chemicals and heat. Apart from this, the increasing number of individuals suffering from chronic diseases, along with the growing geriatric population and the rising popularity of home healthcare services, are anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these key players include:

AMS Micromedical LLC

Arburg GmbH + Co KG

Bright Plastics

C&J Industries

Currier Plastics Inc.

ENGEL Austria GmbH

Harbec

HTI Plastics (Pce Inc.)

Molded Rubber & Plastic Corporation

Metro Mold & Design

Milacron (Hillenbrand Inc.)

Proto Labs Inc.

Breakup by System:

Hot Runner

Cold Runner

Breakup by Class:

Class I

Class II

Class III

Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Metal

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

