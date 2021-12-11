Industrial and Commercial Floor Scrubbers Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial and Commercial Floor Scrubbers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global industrial and commercial floor scrubbers market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global industrial and commercial floor scrubbers market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Industrial and commercial floor scrubbers refer to the tools that are utilized to thoroughly remove dirt, residue, and dust, particularly from cleaning surfaces and hard floors. These scrubbers ensure efficient floor cleaning, reduce the number of slip and fall hazards, increase worker productivity, etc. Industrial and commercial floor scrubbers are extensively utilized in business environments to improve health and safety and enhance cleaning productivity. In recent times, numerous manufacturers are offering innovative product variants in different sizes and configurations to cater to the diversified requirements of the users.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The expanding tourism and hospitality sectors are currently driving the demand for industrial and commercial scrubbers for cleaning hotel rooms and large corridors. Additionally, the rising adoption of green and sustainable cleaning methodologies to improve overall health, reduce costs, and extend the longevity of buildings are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of various cleaning and sanitization measures due to the widespread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is further catalyzing the use of floor scrubbers across the industrial and commercial sectors to maintain health and hygiene. In the coming years, the emergence of innovative product variants that are integrated with numerous advanced technologies, such as IoT, Bluetooth, sensors, AI, etc., will continue to drive the global market for industrial and commercial floor scrubbers.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape with key players:

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Amano Corporation

Diversey Inc.

Dulevo International S.p.A.

Hako GmbH

Nilfisk Group

Numatic International

Polivac International Pty Ltd.

Tacony Corporation

Tennant Company

Wiese USA

Breakup by Type:

Walk-behind Scrubbers

Ride-on Scrubbers

Robotic Scrubbers

Breakup by End Use:

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

