D-dimer Testing Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Upcoming Trends, Demand & Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “D-dimer Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global D-dimer testing market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global D-dimer testing market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

D-dimer testing is the blood test used for the identification of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and pulmonary embolism. The tests are conducted to detect the presence of D-dimer in the blood and locate any chronic clots in the body. D-dimer tests are usually conducted in hospitals, laboratories, and diagnostic centers.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/d-dimer-testing-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The global D-dimer testing market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic medical diseases, such as atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease and acute pancreatitis. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, who are more susceptible to such ailments, and the rising consumer health consciousness are providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, several technological advancements, such as the development of next-generation Point-of-Care (PoC) D-dimer testing solutions, that offer improved accuracy and reduced the waiting time, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the diagnostic centers are broadly using aptamers that minimize the requirement of antibodies for D-dimer testing and are cost-effective, thereby creating a positive outlook for the global market. Various other factors, including rising healthcare expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive R&D activities, will continue to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3uQCWXl

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

BioMedica Diagnostics

biomérieux SA

Diazyme Laboratories Inc. (General Atomics)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

HORIBA Ltd.

Quidel Corporation

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC (Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Unbound Medicine Inc

Werfen

Breakup by Test Type:

Clinical Laboratory Tests

Point-of-Care Tests

Breakup by Product:

Analyzers

Reagents and Consumables

Breakup by Method:

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Latex-enhanced Immunoturbidimetric Assays

Fluorescence Immunoassays

Others

Breakup by Application:

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC)

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

