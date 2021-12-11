The demand of US Healthcare Lightings Market Rises during 2019-2027 | Zumtobel, Martin Group, Hubbell

The US Healthcare Lighting Market is expected to reach US$ 2,271.08 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,288.59 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019-2027. The healthcare lighting makes sure the infrastructural cleanliness and is also used for staff and patients in the sense of comfort. As the healthcare industry endures to develop and progress the demand for long-lasting lighting systems that offer security and orientations is also anticipated to upsurge. Moreover, improved lighting conditions in the hospital’s working sites have also proven to deliver better production by the nurses, staff and doctors.

The key factor that are responsible for the growth of market include increasing number of hospitals in the US, and rising geriatric population, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases drive the market; however, cost of installation of healthcare lighting hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this US Healthcare Lightings Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00008343

Major Key players covered in this report:

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Acuity Brands, Inc.

• Zumtobel

• Martin Group

• Hubbell

• Herbert Waldmann Gmbh & Co. KG

• Ideal Industries, Inc.

• Eaton

• Lumax Lighting

US HEALTHCARE LIGHTINGS MARKET SEGMENTATION

US Healthcare Lightings Market, by Product

• Troffers

• Surface-Mounted Lights

• Surgical Lamps

• Other Products

US Healthcare Lightings Market, by Lighting Technology

• LED Lighting

• Fluorescent Lighting

• Incandescent Lighting

US Healthcare Lightings Market, by Application

• Patient Room

• Surgical Suits

• Nursing Stations

• Outdoor

• Other Applications

Order a Copy of this US Healthcare Lightings Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00008343

The research on the US Healthcare Lightings market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US Healthcare Lightings market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2019–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US Healthcare Lightings market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/