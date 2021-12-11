Covid-19 Impact on Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market to See Strong Expansion Through 2025

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market is Segmented by Type (Orthophthalic Resins, Isophthalic Resins, Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Resins, and Other Resins), by End-Use Industry Type (Building & Construction, Marine, Land Transportation, Pipes & Tanks, Electrical & Electronics, Wind Energy, Artificial Stones, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

This report studies the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market and has segmented the market in few ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the ways in which the market is segmented.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Type:

Orthophthalic Resins (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Isophthalic Resins (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Resins (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others

(Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) (Type Analysis: Gelcoat Resins, Terephthalic Resins, and Chlorendic Resins)



Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by End-Use Industry Type:

Building & Construction

(Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) (End-Use Industry Type Analysis: Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP))

Marine (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Land Transportation (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Pipes & Tanks (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Electrical & Electronics (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Wind Energy (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Artificial Stones (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America, the Middle East, and Others)

Following are the key players in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market:

Reichhold Inc.

Ashland Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Polynt Group

Aoc LLC

BASF SE

U-Pica Company Ltd.

UPC Technology Corp.

Nuplex Industries Ltd.

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Highlights from the Report

Unsaturated polyester resins market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The market for unsaturated polyester resins is lucrative with the rising demand from manufacturing industries of boat and ship building, wind blades, electrical & electronics, windmills, automotive applications, and sanitary ware.

Reasons to invest in this report –

The report comprises analytical representation of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market size along with current trends, challenges, and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets. To understand the profitable trends and gain a stronger foothold, the report also helps the users with key information related to growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market. The current Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from a particular time period of 5 years to benchmark the financial competency. The user will also get a detailed info about the market trends and share of key vendors.

