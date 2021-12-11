GPS Tracking Device Market: In-depth Analysis, Demand Statistics & Competitive Outlook 2020-2025

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on GPS Tracking Device Market is Segmented by Device Type (Standalone Tracker, OBD Device, and Advance Tracker), by Deployment Type (Commercial Vehicle, Cargo & Container, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Transportation & Logistics, Metals & Mining, Construction, Oil & Gas, Government, and Others), by GPS Tracking Device Type (Satellite, Cellular), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

This report provides critical insights on the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Key success factors

This report studies the GPS Tracking Device Market and has segmented the market in few ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the ways in which the market is segmented.

GPS Tracking Device Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Device Type:

Standalone Tracker (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

OBD Device (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Advance Tracker (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

GPS Tracking Device Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Deployment Type:

Commercial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Cargo & Container (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

GPS Tracking Device Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by End-Use Industry Type:

Transportation & Logistics (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Construction (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Oil & Gas (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Metals & Mining (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Government (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others

(Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) (End-Use Industry Type Analysis: Education, Retail, Hospitality, Agriculture, and Healthcare)



GPS Tracking Device Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by GPS Tracking Device Type:

Satellite (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Cellular (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

GPS Tracking Device Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America, the Middle East, and Others)

Following are the key players in the GPS Tracking Device Market:

ATrack Technology Inc.

Calamp, Corp.

Laird plc.

Meitrack Group

Orbocomm Inc

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co, Ltd

Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Teltonika UAB

Trackimo LLC.

Highlights from the Report

GPS Tracking Device market is likely to witness an excellent CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Increasing sales of commercial vehicles growing need for vehicle-theft protection, high return on investment to users of GPS tracking devices, and government mandates such as electronic logging device (ELD) are the major factors likely to drive the market for GPS tracking devices during the forecast period, globally.

Reasons to invest in this report –

The report comprises analytical representation of the GPS Tracking Device Market size along with current trends, challenges, and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets. To understand the profitable trends and gain a stronger foothold, the report also helps the users with key information related to growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market. The current GPS Tracking Device Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from a particular time period of 5 years to benchmark the financial competency. The user will also get a detailed info about the market trends and share of key vendors.

