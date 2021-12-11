Terephthalic Acid Price Trends 2021: Plant Cost, Production Cost Analysis, Raw Materials Costs, Profit Margins, Land and Construction Costs 2026 – Syndicated Analytics
The latest report by Syndicated Analytics titled “Terephthalic Acid Production Plant Cost: Capital Investment, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Operating Cost, Industry Trends and Revenue Statistics” offers the requisite knowledge one requires before foraying into the terephthalic acid industry. The report encompasses exhaustive insights pertaining to pricing, margins, utility costs, operating costs, capital investments, raw material requirements and primary process flow, which is based on the latest economic data. It is a must-read report for new entrants, investors, researchers, consultants and business strategists that assists them in understanding the terephthalic acid industry in a better manner to make informed business decisions.
Terephthalic acid refers to a white, organic compound synthesized from crude oil that is primarily used in the production of high-performance plastics and polyester fiber. It is non-toxic along with helps in providing high flexibility, enhanced dimensional stability, resistance to chemical and water, etc.
As a result, terephthalic acid is used across numerous industries, such as electronics, food and beverages, construction, textiles, packaging, etc.
Significant growth in the textile industry is primarily driving the demand for terephthalic acid to produce polyester fibers. These fibers are being increasingly utilized in fabrics for home furnishings and apparel, such as bed sheets, draperies, curtains, etc. Furthermore, the extensive usage of polyester films for manufacturing data storage tapes, recording tapes, photographic films, etc., is also propelling the market growth.
Besides this, terephthalic acid-based polyamides and polyesters are utilized in hot melt adhesives, thereby augmenting the product demand. Additionally, terephthalic acid is used as a filler in various military smoke grenades to produce a thick white smoke when burned that acts as an obscurant in the near-infrared spectrum.
Apart from this, the rising product adoption in the food and beverages industry, such as in sports drinks, fruit juices, oils, sauces, etc., is also expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.
